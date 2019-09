Two important things to note, right off the bat: Yes, there is such a thing as a blue squirrel, and no, none were harmed in the making of the brushes . Rather, the PowderBleu collection simply aims to mimic their rare and luxurious coats, as well as the other, less squirrel-safe versions that make up some of the most expensive brushes on the market. The FauxBleu technology, as it’s called, is based on the texture of the real deal, but the synthetic bristles work to blend, buff, and set powder products without messing up the rest of your makeup underneath.