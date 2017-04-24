The 10 Best-Selling Foundations On Amazon Right Now Are Perfect For Summer

Of all the beauty products that have ever existed, finding your perfect foundation match is probably the hardest to pick. Most brands don’t offer the widest range of shades, and it's not like we learned how to identify our skin's undertones in school. Am I cool? Warm? Neutral? It’s like taking a pop quiz every time you walk into a Sephora. Plus, by the time you finally land on your just-right formula for winter, you have to start thinking about swapping heavy coverage foundations for something lightweight, packed with SPF, and exactly the color we need. So to make the spring cleaning feel less like a chore, we went to the belly of the beast: Amazon.
For starters, the website can feel like a beauty mine. Some of the best-selling products from 2016 were entirely unexpected, and when it comes to lipsticks, online shoppers are digging for drugstore gold. It’s not only about the deals Amazon offers, but also about adding everything you need in one cart — without barely having to lift a finger.
So the sun is out, the temps are rising, and everyone needs a new base. Whether your preference falls under a tinted moisturizer, full-coverage foundation, or BB cream, Amazon has you covered. Click ahead to check out the site's best sellers right now.