The 10 Best-Selling Foundations On Amazon Right Now Are Perfect For Summer

Of all the beauty products that have ever existed, finding your perfect foundation match is probably the hardest to pick. Most brands don’t offer the widest range of shades, and it's not like we learned how to identify our skin's undertones in school. Am I cool? Warm? Neutral? It’s like taking a pop quiz every time you walk into a Sephora. Plus, by the time you finally land on your just-right formula for winter, you have to start thinking about swapping heavy coverage foundations for something lightweight, packed with SPF, and exactly the color we need. So to make the spring cleaning feel less like a chore, we went to the belly of the beast: Amazon