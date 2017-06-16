Look Where Lucky Baby Luna Gets To Vacation With Her Mom & Dad

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend may always hold Lake Como, Italy, dear as their favorite vacation destination — it's where they fell in love and planned their villa wedding. But that doesn't mean they don't love traveling right here in the U.S.A. And they always take 1-year-old Luna right along with them.
Recently, the family came along with Legend on his domestic tour and stayed in a series of Airbnbs; first Nashville, then Seattle, and then Kansas City. During their stay in Nashville, Chrissy took advantage of the house's chef's kitchen while John took the stage in the country-music capital. We can't confirm whether she made fried chicken, but she's Chrissy Teigen, so draw your own conclusions.
When they arrived in Seattle, Luna threw out the first pitch at a Mariners game — and, yes, it was pretty damn cute. The family got to enjoy views of the Space Needle and Puget Sound from the comfort of their rental (which also had a sauna to relax in). In Kansas City, Luna got to play in the private pool and we're sure they put the outdoor barbecue to good use.
