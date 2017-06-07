Story from Pop Culture

Luna Legend Threw The First Pitch At A Mariners Game & It's Too Cute

Meghan De Maria
Photo: AP/REX/Shutterstock.
It's a national tradition for celebrities to throw out the first pitch at baseball games. But what if that celebrity is barely old enough to stand on her own?
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's daughter, Luna — whom fans of the couple have nicknamed Luna Legend — threw the first pitch at a Seattle Mariners game on Tuesday. Well, she tried to throw the first pitch, before getting a little help from her dad.
Greg Thies, the news operations manager for Seattle's King 5 Media Group, captured the adorable first pitch on video and shared it on Twitter. Luna does throw the ball, though the one-year-old understandably doesn't have the strength to toss an actual pitch. The video is adorable — just look at her little Mariners jersey!
Advertisement
If Teigen's tweets are any indication, Luna was really excited about her role at the game, too.
And afterwards, Luna was rewarded with a handful of bubble gum, straight from the dugout.

Mommy and daddy posing. Luna stealing the Mariners' bubble gum #LunasFirstTour #Seattle

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

The baseball game was part of a homecoming trip of sorts for Teigen, who grew up in Snohomish, Washington. She also shared a photo of herself as a cheerleader in high school on Instagram this week.

Yes ladies!!

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Teigen also captioned a photo of the family at the game "Home" to show her pride for her home state.

Home

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Naturally, fans loved seeing Luna's first pitch and her custom Mariners jersey. Plenty of people tweeted about how cute the family was at the game.
Read These Stories Next:
Are The Kardashians Doing Women A Disservice By Hiding Their Nannies On KUWTK?
Director Admits This Rape Scene Was Nonconsensual & Designed To "Humiliate" Actress
See The Kardashians & Jenners As Disney Princesses (You Know You Want To)
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture

R29 Original Series