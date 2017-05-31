Secrets Of Chrissy Teigen's Wedding Planner

Celebrity wedding planner Lisa Vorce says she's happiest when she's on a plane. When she first told me this, it was kind of hard to believe. In my mind, flying is so stressful: the tight spaces, the lack of creature comforts, scary turbulence. But in the context of Vorce's hectic life, it makes sense because it's the only time when she can tune out. The phone's not ringing! Hallelujah.
Given that she's an in-demand destination-wedding planner who's been in business for close to 18 years, her phone rings a lot. Plus, with her busy, high-powered couples who live in various corners of the world, she's often compelled to answer ASAP. There are quite a few sleepy 3 a.m. conference calls with other time zones. That's why Vorce is trying to limit her client list these days. For 2017, she took on seven weddings. For 2018, she's aiming to keep it to six, and eventually she wants to get to four.
"My whole trick is grace and humor," Vorce tells Refinery29. "Very little sleep and grace and humor."
Thankfully, those are traits that Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, some of her most famous clients, both share with her and possess in buckets. When planning the couple's 2013 Lake Como wedding — they reportedly fell in love while vacationing on the Italian lake years before — Vorce got to know them well. She's since worked with them on other events, from Chrissy's baby shower to impromptu dinner parties for their 40 best friends.
Ahead, read what it was like for Vorce to plan Chrissy and John's Italian villa affair, why she hates trends, and what you should really know if you're invited to a destination wedding. (Also, did you really think we'd leave you without more photos?)