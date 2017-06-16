If one were to compile a list of beauty brands that keep fans in mind every step of the way, Too Faced would be at the top. Co-founder Jerrod Blandino is notorious for his endlessly engaging social-media habits, which involve regular behind-the-scenes peeks at mysterious future launches and always telling followers firsthand when they should expect the long-awaited new product releases (and, similarly, how fast you’re probably going to have to act to get your hands on them).
Now, Too Faced is giving its most dedicated fan base an opportunity to take their brand obsession one step further by partnering with modeling agency Wilhelmina for a campaign model search. That means you can enter for a chance to receive a one-year modeling contract with the agency, $25,000 in cash (!), and — wait for it — became the official face of the Too Faced 20th anniversary campaign. Talk about a grand prize.
All you have to do to be considered is fill out a brief form of basic information (like your name, height, hair color, eye color, why you’d sell your soul or give up your firstborn to be the face of Too Faced, etc.), upload a few makeup-free photos, and you’re in. The search will take place over three rounds of judging: First, 100 applicants will be selected for the semi-finals, then the hunt will be narrowed down to 10 finalists before the last fan standing is crowned at an in-person event in Orange County, CA.
Considering Too Faced has over 9 million Instagram followers, we can only imagine how many of them will be volunteering as tribute for the model search. But don’t let the numbers discourage you — after all, who’s to say that this won’t be your big break? Listen to your heart-shaped highlighter, and may the odds be ever in your favor.
