The range was unique at the time for one reason: The packaging included a half-naked man inside the cap. At first glance, the tube's hologram was of a dude wearing clothes, but with a quick hand movement, you would see him change down to his skivvies. Now that's something people don't forget. Reddit user @_pineapple posted to the Makeup Addiction thread, “I just found this old urban decay lipgloss that I bought at Walmart. The picture changes when you tip the bottle.” And the comments lit up with nostalgia.