Shia LaBeouf Fans Are Losing It Over This Foundation

?FIRST LOOK? @thebalm_cosmetics is launching a NEW product, Even Steven Whipped Foundation launching in June! Price is $22. It will be available in 8 shades and it has a natural matte finish. @lapetitechicmommy who tagged me in her ? says that the texture is soooo fluffy , light, and airy like a soufflé! I can't wait to see her swatches!Stay tuned for more details! Thanks, Leslie for the tag! #hotfiremakeup

