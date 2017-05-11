Shia LaBeouf Fans Are Losing It Over This Foundation

When it comes to iconic Disney Channel shows, Even Stevens is right up there with That's So Raven and Lizzie McGuire. If only the network would bring it back — with Shia LaBeouf to boot. Since that's very unlikely to happen, we're milking our nostalgia with something else: makeup. And thanks to one brand almost entirely based on novelty, it looks like we'll be getting our Even Stevens fix after all. Enter: The Balm Cosmetics Even Steven Whipped Foundation.
The brand is known for its tongue-in-cheek product names, like Mary-Lou Manizer, Meet Matt(e) Trimony, FratBoy, How ‘Bout Them Apples, and Pickup Liners, but its latest product just blew the minds of Disney fans everywhere. While the entire line follows a vintage, ‘50s aesthetic, that didn't stop some Reddit users from jumping right into the House of Mouse time machine.
Even Steven is the brand’s newest medium to full-coverage foundation, which has a cool, whipped consistency that's meant to feel lightweight on skin. The story behind the name, however, isn't necessarily based off the dysfunctional Disney character, Louis Stevens. Instead, its fluffy texture is inspired by a different fictional character, Steven, who happens to be "whipped" by his girlfriend. But that's not stopping fans from adding in their input.
?FIRST LOOK? @thebalm_cosmetics is launching a NEW product, Even Steven Whipped Foundation launching in June! Price is $22. It will be available in 8 shades and it has a natural matte finish. @lapetitechicmommy who tagged me in her ? says that the texture is soooo fluffy , light, and airy like a soufflé! I can't wait to see her swatches!Stay tuned for more details! Thanks, Leslie for the tag! #hotfiremakeup
While the base is probably great, people online are saying the foundation would be even better if there was a little bit of LaBeouf in the mix. And, let's be real, we can't say we disagree.
