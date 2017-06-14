Selena Gomez is paying homage to her own famous photo in her new video for "Bad Liar." While Spotify users were treated to a music video for the track the day of the song's release, fans everywhere were gifted a second music video starring the Spring Breakers actress.
The new video, which hit YouTube on Wednesday, was promoted as a short film, and featured more of a narrative arc than the first video, which mostly just showcased SelGo writhing around on a bed. Now, there's a story behind "Bad Liar" — and one hilarious Instagram recreation you definitely missed.
Advertisement
Gomez ventured into new territory with this '70s-inspired video, which had her playing not one, not two, but four separate roles. Gomez portrays a lovesick high school student, as well as the Farrah Fawcett-esque gym teacher that the student has a crush on. The "Heart Wants What It Wants" singer also plays the teenager's parents — one of whom is a philandering, mustached man with an affinity for drinking Coca-Cola out of a glass bottle.
Embrace the weirdness:
Why is this scene important? Well, as Teen Vogue reminds us, Gomez made Instagram history when she sipped from the fizzy beverage in a very similar glass bottle. Back in July of 2016, it made history as the most-liked pic on Instagram, and it currently boasts well over six million likes. (Beyoncé's pregnancy announcement now has a record-breaking 11 million likes, but still, pretty impressive that all Gomez had to do was take a drink in order to garner so much Insta-love.)
"When your lyrics are on the bottle," Gomez captioned on the pic.
This isn't the only "clue" to Gomez's real life that fans noticed in the video. Some noted that the Charlie's Angel poster, seen in the back of the girl's room, featured a woman who looked suspiciously like the star's long-time friend Taylor Swift.
The photo homage is a great wink at huge Gomez fans who will likely pick up on the star's subtle nod right away. However, if we're asking who wore that Coke bottle better, I think it's safe to say that the real Gomez takes the prize.
Advertisement