Selena Gomez Just Trumped Justin Bieber For The Most Likes On Instagram

Update: The Instagram queen has spoken. Gomez is speaking out about her social media prowess in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter.



"It wasn't my goal to be the most followed person," she says of her 89.2 million followers.



"I try to find a good balance of just being 100% myself and knowing when to post a really good selfie with good lighting," she adds.



It's clearly working.



This article was updated at 10:50 a.m.