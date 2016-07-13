Selena Gomez Just Trumped Justin Bieber For The Most Likes On Instagram

Update: The Instagram queen has spoken. Gomez is speaking out about her social media prowess in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter.
"It wasn't my goal to be the most followed person," she says of her 89.2 million followers.
"I try to find a good balance of just being 100% myself and knowing when to post a really good selfie with good lighting," she adds.
It's clearly working.
This article was updated at 10:50 a.m.
First, Taylor Swift outpaced One Direction and her ex Harry Styles to earn the top spot on Forbes' Celebrity 100 list. Now, Selena Gomez has surpassed Justin Bieber on Instagram. Think the ladies doing a victory dance over Skype right now?
A photo shared by Gomez on Instagram two weeks ago has fetched 4.1 million likes, beating the previous record held by her Canadian pop star ex. Considering the photo that got Bieber so many likes was a throwback snap of him and Gomez shared in March, we consider it a long-overdue righting of the universe.
Here's the Instagram Gomez posted. It shows her sipping from a Coke bottle featuring the lyrics to her 2015 song, "Me & the Rhythm."
What can we say? People like Selena Gomez and sugary soft drinks. Deal with it, Biebs.
