This Is The Cutest Selena Gomez Sing-Along Ever

Motivational power ballads have blown up in the last few years. You probably have a go-to tune — whether it's Katy Perry's "Roar," Kelly Clarkson's "Stronger," Rachel Platten's "Fight Song," or another equally moving song — to get you through a hard day. For this Selena Gomez fan, that song is obviously "Who Says."
Lorraine Ruiz captured her granddaughter's emotional rendition of "Who Says" and posted the video to Twitter. She captioned the short clip, "My beautiful granddaughter loves Selena Gomez she made me cry every time I see it." The lyrics Ruiz's granddaughter sings, "Who says you're not star potential? Who says you're not presidential? Who says you can't be in movies," obviously get to her — she can't help but tear up. And now her sing-along is touching other people — the video has been retweeted more than 3,000 times.
My beautiful granddaughter loves Selena Gomez she made me cry every time I see it pic.twitter.com/4G49dBHWNu— LORRAINE RUIZ (@LORRAINERJ) July 10, 2016
