This Is Alison Brie's Year & We're Loving It

Brie is outspoken about her commitment to making things better for women in Hollywood. She recently made headlines when she described an audition for a part in an episode of HBO's Entourage, where she was asked to remove her top to show off her bikini. And like most actresses, Brie has struggled against being typecast in the type-A, goody two-shoes roles she's played in the past. Even for GLOW, the casting of which she described as a positive experience, Brie had to go all out to get considered for the role, showing up at auditions with no makeup, in workout clothes, her hair permed in '80s frizz. "They didn’t even want to bring me in," Brie told Entertainment Weekly . "I don't think they thought I was gritty enough. I fought for this one."