Fruity drinks, bright bikinis, pastel accessories — summer fever has officially begun. The long awaited seasonal shift away from our bulky winter musts is as refreshing as it gets. And the same goes for our beauty regimes: Out goes the dark swatches of lipstick and liner, in comes metallic makeup, pastel lids, and sunset-hued eyes. Usually, the nails follow suit with clean strokes of bright color or vacation-ready ocean designs — until now.
This time around, it's all about futuristic nails that combine a little bit of punk with some mechanical magic. We took notice of the trending look, thanks to nail artist Tony Ly, who’s take on tech-y tips took 3D nail art to another level. He incorporated a spinning wheel — yes, really — into the design, and finished with colorblocking and lots of gems.
While getting a rolling disk onto your own fingernail may not be feasible, have no fear: There are mechanical and steampunk designs of every level to try out. Some people have even taken the fidget spinner craze to the next level, miniaturizing it down to their nails. This summer, in honor of trying something new, we’re going full gadgets and gizmos galore. Click through for Instagram’s finest mechanical, steampunk, and geared up nails.