While getting a rolling disk onto your own fingernail may not be feasible, have no fear: There are mechanical and steampunk designs of every level to try out. Some people have even taken the fidget spinner craze to the next level, miniaturizing it down to their nails. This summer, in honor of trying something new, we’re going full gadgets and gizmos galore. Click through for Instagram’s finest mechanical, steampunk, and geared up nails.