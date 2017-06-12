Who needs background music to sing karaoke? Former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe performed Salt-N-Pepa's "Shoop" totally a capella on Saturday.
The surprise rendition came after a Jessie James Decker concert at Nashville's City Winery. Bristowe apparently went onstage after Decker's performance was over and decided to sing the classic hip-hop tune. (She was definitely dressed appropriately for a night out in Nashville, too, with cutoff denim shorts and cowboy boots.)
Bristowe started off with the song's chorus, but she did a good amount of the rap verses, too. Luckily, the crowd seemed totally into it — some of the audience members joined in, singing along with the lyrics.
And lest you think the country singer wasn't happy with the Bachelorette performing on her stage, it looks like Decker was just as amused with Bristowe's performance as the crowd was. Decker retweeted a fan video of Bristowe's performance on Sunday.
Can we please talk about how @kaitlynbristowe is my favorite person ever. Ran on stage after the @JessieJDecker concert ? pic.twitter.com/4ac0YKo5pQ— morgan (@lovemorgan16) June 11, 2017
"Can we please talk about how @kaitlynbristowe is my favorite person ever. Ran on stage after the @JessieJDecker concert," the fan who uploaded the video tweeted. Since Decker retweeted it, the tweet's brought in more than 600 likes.
Bristowe also shared E! News' writeup of her performance on Twitter, writing, "Oh my gosh this is news."
Oh my gosh this is news ???? https://t.co/9uogKUfbNf— Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) June 11, 2017
Bristowe definitely had a better weekend than some of the other Bachelor Nation members. On Sunday, Warner Bros. announced in a statement that production of the fourth season of Bachelor in Paradise has been suspended due to alleged "misconduct on set." Two of the contestants reportedly hooked up in a pool after getting drunk, according to tweets from Los Angeles Times film writer Amy Kaufman, though the reports have not been confirmed.
