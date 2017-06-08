Story from Beauty

This Little Girl Recreated Cara Delevingne's Met Gala Look After Chemo — & It's Amazing

Rachel Krause
Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage.
After Cara Delevingne shaved her head back in April for her role in Life In A Year, she immediately got to work pointing out society's unrealistic beauty standards — and encouraging everyone else to do the same. And the model-turned-actress’s incredible red-carpet look at the Met Gala was the perfect way to challenge those notions: With her clean-shaven head painted silver and covered in artfully-arranged sequins, she looked less like a conventional A-lister and more like a hauntingly beautiful space alien (and/or David Bowie’s natural successor, may he rest in peace).
But her bald head was more than just the perfect canvas, it also served as an inspiration to a young cancer patient, who recreated Delevingne's look after her own hair fell out from a series of chemotherapy treatments.
Advertisement

Brooklyn MY HERO! #brooklynourhero #whoneedshair

A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on

Delevingne took to her Instagram earlier today to share photos of a little girl named Brooklyn, who she called her hero. According to an Instagram account run by a friend, the 8-year-old is currently battling her second Wilms’ tumor, a rare kidney cancer that primarily affects young children. From her metallic ‘do to her perfect brows, Brooklyn’s makeup is an on-point recreation of Cara’s instantly iconic look.
“If you can't have hair, have glitter and diamonds,” the friend captioned another photo of Brooklyn’s dazzling new look. Our thoughts exactly.
Read More:
The Surprising Hair Trend Sweeping Hollywood Right Now
What These 12 Celebrities Look Like With Their Natural Hair
Why I Tattooed My Eyebrows & What It Was Really Like
Advertisement

More from Celebs & Influencers

R29 Original Series