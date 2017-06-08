After Cara Delevingne shaved her head back in April for her role in Life In A Year, she immediately got to work pointing out society's unrealistic beauty standards — and encouraging everyone else to do the same. And the model-turned-actress’s incredible red-carpet look at the Met Gala was the perfect way to challenge those notions: With her clean-shaven head painted silver and covered in artfully-arranged sequins, she looked less like a conventional A-lister and more like a hauntingly beautiful space alien (and/or David Bowie’s natural successor, may he rest in peace).
But her bald head was more than just the perfect canvas, it also served as an inspiration to a young cancer patient, who recreated Delevingne's look after her own hair fell out from a series of chemotherapy treatments.
Delevingne took to her Instagram earlier today to share photos of a little girl named Brooklyn, who she called her hero. According to an Instagram account run by a friend, the 8-year-old is currently battling her second Wilms’ tumor, a rare kidney cancer that primarily affects young children. From her metallic ‘do to her perfect brows, Brooklyn’s makeup is an on-point recreation of Cara’s instantly iconic look.
“If you can't have hair, have glitter and diamonds,” the friend captioned another photo of Brooklyn’s dazzling new look. Our thoughts exactly.
