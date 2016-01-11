David Bowie was many things to many people. He inspired with his music. He inspired with his style. He inspired with his persona and celebration of eccentricity and originality. He captivated audiences with his performances, both musical and cinematic, both live and via video.
With the world reeling from the news of Bowie's death yesterday, millions of people are turning to their favorite Bowie songs, performances, and film clips. It's an exhaustive list, because his body of work -- and its influence -- was simply staggering. You could count his hit songs on each finger and toe and still run out.
To quote Carrie Brownstein, "it feels like we lost something elemental, as if an entire color is gone." Let this slideshow serve as a reminder that Bowie will never quite be gone. Pop culture needs him too much.
