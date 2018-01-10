David Bowie was many things to many people. He inspired with his music. He inspired with his style. He inspired with his persona and celebration of eccentricity and originality. He captivated audiences with his performances, both musical and cinematic, both live and via video.
Despite two years having passed since his death, the impact that David Bowie had on music and pop culture is still as strong as ever, with scores people still enjoying his songs, performances, and film clips every day. It's an exhaustive list, because his body of work -- and its influence -- was simply staggering. You could count his hit songs on each finger and toe and still run out.
To quote Carrie Brownstein, "it feels like we lost something elemental, as if an entire colour is gone." Let this slideshow serve as a reminder that Bowie will never quite be gone. Pop culture needs him too much.
