When David Bowie passed away last year, many of us revisited his ground-breaking music - there was even an impromptu street party in Brixton , the area of London where he grew up. But some of us also took the opportunity to re-watch what has probably become his most popular film, 1986's Labyrinth. In this Jim Henson-directed musical fantasy, a young Jennifer Connelly is given 13 hours to rescue her brother from a magical maze after he's kidnapped by Bowie's hairspray-hogging baddie, the Goblin King.