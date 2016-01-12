David Bowie Street Party - Brixton London

By this point the revelry was in full swing, and, fittingly, the Bowie and Mick Jagger classic "Dancing in the Street" was playing out of a window. Brixton’s busy crossroads ground to a halt, as the Met were forced to shut the roads, as dancing spilled over from the pavements.



The Bowie street party was exactly what it should have been. There were middle-aged men for whom Bowie was a catalyst of sexual liberation, millennial women with childhood memories of “Heroes” playing loudly from the speakers in their parent’s car. Some revellers just showed up for the party, a sentiment you can’t help but assume the guy would have been pleased about.



It’s sometimes all too easy to romanticise the life of an artist. For those that gathered in Brixton last night, and based on the reaction of social media to his death, millions of others around the world, David Bowie was something different. His music and persona provided a sense of belonging, which for an international star, before the onset of social media, is a remarkable feat that we mustn’t neglect.



There are plenty of quotes, and beautiful lyrics, that can be attributed to this musical legend, that would reflect what he did in his life. But as I sat, on the tube home just after midnight, sipping my beer as the carriage continued to dance, only one stuck out and feels right.



“I don't know where I'm going from here, but I promise it won't be boring”, he once said. We’ll probably never know about that, really, but if what happened in Brixton last night is anything to go by, Bowie has left our lives a little less boring. A splash of colour that we won’t quickly forget.

