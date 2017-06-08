There’s something incredibly satisfying about taking off an at-home mask. The aftermath is basically the closest any adult can get to baby soft skin (besides, you know, holding an actual baby). But with so many masks on the market to choose from, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed — especially when sometimes, all you want to do is try it first. Now GlamGlow is making that easy.
The brand posted an announcement to Instagram about the return of its biggest sale of the year: “OMG – BOGO IS BACK! ?? This time, you get to pick your free item! Enter code “BOGOPICK” to pick your free full-size item every time you spend $69 on GLAMGLOW.com,” the caption read. The news itself is like music to our ears. Not only will most of the brand's products be priced at a major discount, you can also pick whatever full-sized item your heart desires during checkout. (The only exception is its Super Sexy Size masks.) The only kicker is that you must spend a minimum of $69 — which, considering how many you'll want, is quite an easy feat.
If you're wondering what you should stock up on, might we suggest the brand's best-selling GravityMud mask? It's a firming, peel-off treatment that slathers on a silver paste and — thanks to the algae, clay, and kelp — leaves your skin feeling taut and fresh. (Even Nina Dobrev is a fan!) Or, you could try YouthMud, a tingling, exfoliating treatment that sloughs away the dead cells sitting on your skin. Not into masks? We'd recommend Glowstarter, an illuminating moisturizer that smells like sweet orange and keeps your complexion soft and dewy.
The sale is running now through June 12, and there’s a limit of four free items per order so stock up while you can. Then go get your spa on.
