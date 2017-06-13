Update: Put down your controllers, Sega enthusiasts. Your new task this morning involves GlamGlow's GravityMud Firming Treatment Sonic Blue, which was just restocked on the brand's website this morning. Even better: You can now choose between your favorite Sonic the Hedgehog characters, because Tails the Fox and Knuckles are joining the lineup. And, yeah, you'll want to free up your hands (and head space) — especially since these tubes of sapphire masks are limited-edition and priced at just $22, so they are sure to go fast. Check 'em out in the slides ahead, then get ready to put your game face on.
This story was originally published on January 10.
Video gamers, rejoice: There's a new Sonic the Hedgehog collab hitting the market — and it's not your average coloring book, notebook, or t-shirt. In fact, it's in a totally new realm entirely: beauty. To celebrate the franchise's 25th anniversary, parent company Sega is skipping the Champagne, and syncing up with one of Sephora's best-selling brands, GlamGlow, instead. The star product, you ask? One cobalt-colored, limited-edition face mask that we have a feeling is about to be everywhere.
The GlamGlow Sonic Blue GravityMud Firming Treatment has everything you love about the original silver peel-off formula — like the algae, clay, and kelp that help lift and firm skin — only this iteration is a cool metallic blue. And since the mask requires 20 to 30 minutes to dry, you can fire up your Nintendo and collect all the emeralds while you wait. It's a dream scenario, really. Now, if only we could find a controller that would apply the mask for us.