From the multiple posts to Dobrev's Instagram account , it sounds like the event started out as a casual BBQ cookout. But, as we can all understand, things eventually led to wearing matching blue face masks...which inevitably led to Blue Man Group jokes. (As it does.) And if you're cynically thinking this is just a sponsored ad, it's not. The brand assures us that this was not a paid post by the actress — she just really, really likes the stuff.