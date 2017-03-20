Remember Taylor Swift's star-studded fourth of July bash? Of course you do. It had all the makings of an epic Hollywood party: fireworks, a guest list packed with celebrities, and matching swimwear — in Rhode Island, no less. The one thing it lacked, however? A little pampering. Which is why we're especially jealous of the mini spa day Nina Dobrev threw for her friends this weekend.
Instead of handing out sparklers, the actress passed around a tub (or five) of GlamGlow's cool Sonic Blue GravityMud Firming Treatment. Out of the dozens of face masks we've slathered on during our childhood sleepovers, not a single one looked this thrilling.
From the multiple posts to Dobrev's Instagram account, it sounds like the event started out as a casual BBQ cookout. But, as we can all understand, things eventually led to wearing matching blue face masks...which inevitably led to Blue Man Group jokes. (As it does.) And if you're cynically thinking this is just a sponsored ad, it's not. The brand assures us that this was not a paid post by the actress — she just really, really likes the stuff.
And we can't blame her: We too can attest that the mask does hold a lot of brightening power — thanks in part to its algae, hyaluronic acid, clay, and sea kelp that helps combat dry, dull skin — even if we didn't personally try it poolside. (We did wear it at our desks though!)
