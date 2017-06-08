Samantha Bee wants you to treat Trump’s tweets like you would with any other angry 70-year-old white man’s: ignore them.
On this week’s episode of Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, the comedian analyzed Trump’s response to Saturday night’s London Bridge terror attack. In a move that was still shocking if not surprising, Trump responded to the attack — which killed eight and wounded more than 48 — by tweeting insults at London Mayor Sadiq Khan.
“Unfortunately, this time he didn’t fall asleep mid-covfefe,” Bee said. No typos or accidental jokes to distract us from the message in Trump’s tweets this time, folks.
Advertisement
In the tweets, Trump took a phrase from Khan out of context as saying there was “no reason to be alarmed” about the terror attacks. He then took it a step further and called this (out-of-context) statement a “pathetic excuse.”
In reality, Khan said citizens should not be alarmed by the increased police presence in the city following the attacks.
Bee began by vocalizing the question on all of our minds: "What is wrong with you?"
“Were you just fulfilling your annual Ramadan tradition of hurling insults at grief-stricken Muslims named Khan?” Bee asked, referring to Trump’s July 2016 insults aimed at bereaved parents Khizr and Ghazala Khan after they spoke at the Democratic National Convention.
“Leave it to the guy who rocked out at Arlington Cemetery to think this is the perfect moment to get revenge for something Khan said two years ago,” she said. A December 2015 clip of then-mayoral candidate Khan’s statement that he hoped Trump would lose badly in the 2016 election popped up on the screen behind Bee.
To emphasize just how cringe-worthy Trump’s response was, Bee compared Trump’s reaction to the United Kingdom and France’s reactions following the Sept. 11 attacks on the World Trade Center.
“In our hour of grief, all our NATO allies rallied around,” she said. “The French newspaper Le Monde even ran the headline ‘We Are All Americans.’ Do you have any idea what it takes for French people to say they’re Americans!?”
In contrast, POTUS’s response to the U.K. in its time of need amounted to “basically a ‘fuck you’ card saying ‘be more terrified,’” Bee said.
Advertisement
“But it’s no surprise Trump reacted by raging against an ally and jabbering about his stupid travel ban in a series of future Supreme Court exhibits,” Bee explained, “Trump is the only senile old man in the world who is actually correct that the TV is talking to him.”
However, Bee was quick to point out that though Trump’s tweets were in poor taste, London won’t be beaten down.
“They’ve been weathering invasions, attacks, and dark wizards since before America even existed,” she said. “They invented ‘Keep Calm and Carry On’ decades before it became an overused meme to help our aunt make a joke out of her drinking problem.”
In the midst of the terrorist attacks, Bee wants everyone to remember one important fact: “You can knock London down, but it will just regenerate and come back more badass than before.”
So, what can we do about Trump’s tweets in the meantime? Take a page from London: Keep calm and ignore them.
But Bee has some advice for Trump himself, too.
“For the love of God, take the advice a woman gave you exactly one year ago,” Bee said. “Delete your fucking account.”
Advertisement