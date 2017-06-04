Trump Criticizes The Mayor Of London After Terror Attack

"There can be no justification for the acts of these terrorists. And I'm quite clear that we will never let them win, nor will we allow them to cower our city or Londoners," Khan said. "Londoners will see an increased police presence today and over the course of the next few days. No reason to be alarmed. One of the things the police and all of us need to do is make sure we're as safe as we possibly can be. I am reassured that we are one of the safest global cities in the world, if not the safest global city in the world, but we always evolve and review ways to make sure we remain as safe as we can."