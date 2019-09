Still, the introduction of Bill Potts gives me hope for the show's future. After all, the ability to adapt to changing times is built into the Doctor, and Doctor Who's, DNA. After experiencing a fatal injury, the character of the Doctor is able to regenerate from one body to another. With each new Doctor arrives a fresh face (literally!), personality, wardrobe, companion, and set of adventures. And now, it's time for a regeneration of the show itself. Bill Potts indicates that the process is already underway.