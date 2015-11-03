As much as this is the age of proud geekdom — witness everyone revealing their lifelong love for Star Wars all of a sudden — there are still a few fandoms that seem to remain on the other side of the cool divide. Doctor Who is one of those shows that one doesn't discuss in certain crowds (Stateside, that is; the Brits have been Whovians all along). Maybe it's because some of us still remember seeing reruns of the low-budget original series on PBS. Maybe the combination of aliens and time travel is just too sci-fi to swallow. Maybe it's those awful Daleks.
But some of us count ourselves lucky to look past all that (some of us, ahem, took a whole lot of convincing first) and are head over heels in love with the Doctor, in all his goofy forms and cheesy special effects. And we're here to tell you that if you're a fan of all sorts of other geeky British things — Harry Potter, Downton Abbey, Game of Thrones, Sherlock — you're ready to take a leap in time and space. As proof, we'd like to point out just a handful of the guest stars to appear on the series. They range from Oscar nominees to a metal band frontman, from adorable Maisie Williams to sexy-as-hell Andrew Garfield. Whether they've played aliens themselves or just unsuspecting Earthlings in the middle of an invasion, we think their stamp of approval should be enough to tempt you.
Give it a try. Before you know it, you could be telling others about how the Doctor represents hope for mankind's redemption, or eyeing a pair of Tardis earrings. We'll be right there with you in solidarity.
