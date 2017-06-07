Long before unapologetically cheap-and-cheerful brands like E.l.f. and ColourPop came along, Wet n Wild was the only name in town that would satisfy your colorful makeup cravings without costing a small fortune. Its $2.49 Purty Persimmon lipstick is legendary for being a dead ringer for several other orange-reds more than 10 times its price, and as the recent launch of the unicorn collection proved, the brand is no slouch when it comes to trends, either.
If budget-friendly pigments so good you’d think they’re Armani and a well-trained eye on all things buzzy aren’t enough to make you want to buy Wet n Wild products in bulk post-haste, then this should be: For one day only, every single product is available for 30% off its original price on the brand’s website. In other words, now’s the time to stock up on everything you could possibly need… and a few things you don’t, just because you can.
Don’t know where to start? We don’t blame you — there’s a lot to choose from. The good news is that you can’t go wrong. Whether you’re after a dewy lip and cheek tint, a shadow palette packed with ten silky, flattering neutrals, the perfect balmy lip stain, or a matte liquid lipstick that would make Kylie Jenner jealous, Wet n Wild has you covered for an insanely low price.
And because you were definitely wondering, yes, you can still get your hands on the rainbow highlighter that’s sold out everywhere else. Ready, set, shop — and step on it, because this sale will be over before you know it. (As in, tomorrow.)
