Three years ago, Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort appeared together on screen and melted our hearts with their unshakeable bond.
No, we’re not talking about that time the two played brother and sister in 2014’s Divergent, we’re talking about that time they played boyfriend and girlfriend in the weepfest known as The Fault in Our Stars.
In the film, Woodley plays Hazel, a cancer patient forced to attend a support group where she meets Augustus, an amputee played by Elgort.
Today, the film celebrates its three-year anniversary, and Elgort marked the occasion by inciting a cryfest on Twitter. “Post your throw back Fault In Our Stars Memories. Today is the films 3rd birthday,” he said. Since the actor posted the request, countless TFIOS fans have chimed in with teary memories and several hilarious memes.
Post your throw back Fault In Our Stars Memories. Today is the films 3rd birthday ?❤️?— Ansel Elgort (@AnselElgort) June 6, 2017
“I couldn't wear contacts for 3 days after this because I got makeup in my eyes cool,” said one user who posted a photo with runny mascara and a thumbs up sign.
I couldn't wear contacts for 3 days after this because I got makeup in my eyes cool pic.twitter.com/W78WDpibRA— Julia Lepidi (@JuliaRadio987) June 7, 2017
“@AnselElgort I took this photo after I saw @TheFaultMovie it made me feel not ashamed to be an amputee,” said another.
@AnselElgort I took this photo after I saw @TheFaultMovie it made me feel not ashamed to be an amputee ? pic.twitter.com/cbWPbI3ADD— Casey Parker (@casey_parkerrr) June 6, 2017
Ansel also posted a photo to Instagram calling out the special day. Elgort’s first film was the 2013 remake of Carrie, and despite Divergent’s popularity, The Fault In Our Stars stands out as a landmark role for his career. Elgort actually wasn't a big fan of his brotherly character in Divergent. "There’s like no weight behind that character," he of the role during an interview with Variety last year.
Augustus is the cult-role fans will remember him in for a long time to come — in the same way some part of Ryan Gosling will always be Noah Jr.
Later this month, however, Elgort will take on a very different role in Baby Driver, in which he plays a getaway car driver who is indebted a very menacing Kevin Spacey. The film isn't even out yet, but it’s already been “certified fresh” with a 100% approval rating. Could Baby Driver do for Elgort what Drive did for Gosling? Time will tell.
For now, we'll just watch this perfect reenactment of a memorable TFIOS scene.
