Most recently credited for being Kendall Jenner's stylist, Marni Senofonte has proven she can turn any item of clothing into something that feels unique, on-trend, and just the right amount of #unstyled. Senofante, who began her career as an assistant to fashion designer Norma Kamali, has since racked up an impressive roster that includes Ciara, Mary J. Blige, Lauryn Hill, Kelly Rowland, and Beyoncé.
Ever wondered who was the genius behind Bey's baby shoot? She was. Or all the looks seen on the Formation Tour? Her again. So, we already knew she was really, really good at her job. But this latest styling move takes things to the next-level.
If only our impulsive, late-night Target runs looked like this. That's right, Senofonte took to Instagram to show off two outfits she plucked straight from the men's section at Target, and made them look like fresh-off-the-runway Balenciaga. (We're looking at you, Demna).
The first outfit consisted of a $24.99 two-piece pajama set, which Senofonte aptly referred to as "TarGucci." Accessorizing with square-framed mirrored sunglasses, oversized earrings, and a chunky, Wilma Flintstone-style pearl necklace, she offered up two different ways to style the pants, noting in the caption that they can be worn "wornhighwaistedorlow."
Four days after the original post, Senofonte returned to Instagram to show off her skills even further. Before leaving Target, she assembled yet another killer outfit. One men's button-up. Three different sizes. One impressive look. To emulate her ensemble, she notes "small goes on first, medium layered over small, large gets wrapped around the waist."
"I swear you're magic," one commenter posted. Another wrote: "You've got us all running to the men's section at Target now." #True. On her website, Senofonte describes herself as a "stylist, costume designer, and brand consultant," but after this late-night shopping spree, "Target Men's Section Wizard" should definitely be added.
Now, how can we convince her to take us with her next time?
