Meet The Genius Behind Beyoncé’s Baby Shoot

Beyoncé's news that she was pregnant with twins was exciting not just in of itself (although, it kind of was) but also because of the artistic way she announced it. In the already famous Instagram photo, she's wearing a red bra, baby blue panties, and a sheer green veil as she kneels in front of a wreath of flowers. The stylist behind this getup is Marni Senofonte, who showed off her work on her own Instagram. "AndTheAcademyAWARDGoesToME!" she wrote. "To all my crew, designers, and friends, hope this explains the shade... hahahahahahah... CONGRATS @BEYONCE... THIS WILL MAKE THE PERFECT TRIFECTA."
Senofonte has been Beyoncé's stylist since 2007, according to W. She describes herself on her website as a "stylist, costume designer, and brand consultant" whose work "spans editorial spreads to appearances, music and films to world tours."
She was also behind the singer's Lemonade videos and Formation tour. "My favorite look of the whole film was when we were in the burning house," she told Vogue of Lemonade. "In the pullout shot when she was standing in front of the house, she had this yellow tapestry Gucci suit on, and then I killed all the women around her in furs, Marc Jacobs Victorian tops with sequins, and tons of Gucci. They didn’t show it for too long and it was dark, but that was a really amazing part of it for a stylist. She was burning the house down in Gucci." It also looks like she worked on the "Feeling Myself" video, and has styled Jay-Z as well.
#WorldStop #CarryOn #FeelingMyselfVIDEOonTIDAL ....... #undercoverChella ...... This is a #PSA.... No furs were ruined during the making of this video,... Hahahaha.... Loved styling this one, and mad love to all those who helped @ronbreezy @styledbymelissa @jdperfect .... Beys #LocksGod @neilferinah ... Nicki's #GlamGods @officialsheiks @oscarjameshair #feelingmyself Video Fashion Deets soon come.....
Senofante started off as an assistant to fashion designer Norma Kamali, and since then, she's styled other high-profile clients including Lauryn Hill, Ciara, Mary J. Blige, and Kelly Rowland.
You can see more captivating photos of Senofonte's work on her Instagram and more Beyoncé pregnancy photos on her website.
