Meet The Genius Behind Beyoncé’s Baby Shoot

AndTheAcademyAWARDGoesToME! .... To all my crew, designers and friends Hope this explains the shade...... hahahahahahah..... CONGRATS @BEYONCE ....... THIS WILL MAKE THE PERFECT TRIFECTA ;) !!! ...... Ok, NOW BACK TO WORK!!!!! TMinus11Days !!!!!

A photo posted by marnixmarni (@marnixmarni) on Feb 1, 2017 at 11:29am PST