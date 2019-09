Meet The Genius Behind Beyoncé’s Baby Shoot

She was also behind the singer's Lemonade videos and Formation tour. "My favorite look of the whole film was when we were in the burning house," she told Vogue of Lemonade. "In the pullout shot when she was standing in front of the house, she had this yellow tapestry Gucci suit on, and then I killed all the women around her in furs, Marc Jacobs Victorian tops with sequins, and tons of Gucci. They didn’t show it for too long and it was dark, but that was a really amazing part of it for a stylist. She was burning the house down in Gucci." It also looks like she worked on the "Feeling Myself" video, and has styled Jay-Z as well.