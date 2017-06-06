There's no shortage of luxury shopping websites in the world. Between staples like Net-A-Porter and MatchesFashion, plus newer ones like The Modist and 24 Sèvres, our bookmarks bar is filled with destinations that are dangerous for our bank accounts.
On Monday, a new e-commerce platform launched that stands out in a sea of high-fashion powerhouses — and we can't believe it didn't exist until now. Olivela is stocked with just as many gorgeous splurges as your other go-tos, but it's got a philanthropic twist.
"The biggest difference between Olivela and other online luxury retail sites is that a portion of the proceeds from every purchase of a designer handbag or pair of shoes will go directly towards funding one of Olivela's amazing charitable partners — GOOD+ Foundation, Malala Fund, VH1 Save The Music Foundation & Too Young To Wed — that improve the lives of children in need around the world," founder and social entrepreneur Stacey Boyd tells Refinery29.
Of the company's conception, Boyd explains: "Malala Yousafzai, who is the youngest laureate of the Nobel Peace Prize, invited me to celebrate her 19th birthday. We visited refugee camps in Dadaab in Kenya and Mahama, Rwanda, and it crystallized at that very moment just how much good we could do for a very small amount of money for kids in serious need around the globe."
As a result, Boyd launched a new online retail concept that feels more important than ever, with its mission being directly reflected in its name. "Olivela is derived from two words: Olive and Vela, " she says. "The olive tree represents growth and wisdom and Vela is the Latin word for sails of a ship. Olivela helps set children forth on the right path in life." And the fact that this can all happen while doing something you'd likely do anyway makes it all the more easier to get behind.
Before you think about buying your next investment piece, click ahead and consider doing it on a site that puts your money towards a great cause. Now these are the types of purchases with serious bragging rights.