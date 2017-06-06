Britney Spears is a legend. Beyond just being an immensely talented singer and performer who’s spent the past 25 years living under the unforgiving scrutiny of the public eye, she has also shared a three-way open-mouthed kiss with Madonna and Christina Aguilera on live TV, danced with a large yellow python, and posed as one-half of the most famous double-denim look of all time.
She’s been inspiring countless young women (and men) everywhere to be extra since before Kylie Jenner was even born — and somewhere along the line she inspired the creation of a lip balm, too.
Advertisement
Sara Happ, the beauty genius behind the O.G. Lip Scrub, recently shared via Instagram that she actually had one of Spears’ particularly iconic outfits in mind when she created her now-cult favorite Lip Slip. “Fun fact: Britney Spears' 2000 VMA performance was the inspiration behind my Lip Slip,” she wrote alongside a photo of the look in question, a sheer, generously bedazzled nude two-piece. “My goal? To make this... but as the glossiest lip balm ever.”
Britney isn’t your average pop star, and the Lip Slip isn’t your average lip balm. If most lip balms are cubic zirconia, then the Lip Slip is a real-deal pile of diamonds. It’s rich, luxurious, and looks and feels expensive, with a glossy finish that eliminates the need for any other lip products. One look at it, and you’ll probably be able to imagine just how Happ translated the spangly VMAs look into lip balm form.
They do say that inspiration strikes when you least expect it. Now, if only we could come up with an idea for a best-selling beauty product while watching old videos of Britney Spears performances on YouTube...
Advertisement