Britney Spears' Most Iconic Costumes Are Up For Sale On eBay

Anyone who grew up with TRL will probably remember every single look Britney Spears wore in her music videos. From her debut as a schoolgirl in pigtails to her evolution to a catsuit-wearing vixen and subsequent forays into circus ringleader and belly dancing diva, there are plenty of iconic outfits. Superfans looking to get a piece of Brit can snag some of those outfits for themselves. Footwear News reports that seven of Spears' most famous costumes are being auctioned off, including some of her most recognizable ensembles.
The trade magazine explains that back in 2003, Spears auctioned off a slew of her outfits, which she culled from her own archives. Now, seven of those looks are on the auction block again, but the price tag is pretty steep. The listing on eBay is currently at $99,995.00 — and that sky-high number still hasn't met the seller's reserve price.
Footwear News reports that the lot of outfits includes looks from Spears' "Me Against the Music," "Overprotected (Darkchild Remix)," and "I'm A Slave 4 U" videos. The other looks may be deep cuts for anyone not familiar with the Spears' oeuvre, but they're pretty famous. One outfit is from the singer's 2001 Super Bowl Halftime Show performance, which included Aerosmith, Mary J. Blige, *N SYNC, and a tube sock fashioned into a pseudo-sleeve. The other looks include a custom-made Atelier Versace dress that Spears wore to the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards, when she won three moon men for Video of the Year, Best Female Video, and Best Pop Video. The winner will also get the now-iconic ensemble from the 2001 MTV VMAs (minus the snake) and a few looks from Spears' 2001-2002 Dream Within a Dream Tour.
Many of the auction outfits are full head-to-toe looks, shoes and all, so the most die-hard Spears stans can relive the singer's most famous moments and have Halloween costumes ready for the next decade or so — all the winner needs is a boa constrictor.
