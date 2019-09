Britney Spears' Most Iconic Costumes Are Up For Sale On eBay

Footwear News reports that the lot of outfits includes looks from Spears' "Me Against the Music," "Overprotected (Darkchild Remix)," and "I'm A Slave 4 U" videos. The other looks may be deep cuts for anyone not familiar with the Spears' oeuvre, but they're pretty famous. One outfit is from the singer's 2001 Super Bowl Halftime Show performance , which included Aerosmith, Mary J. Blige, *N SYNC, and a tube sock fashioned into a pseudo-sleeve. The other looks include a custom-made Atelier Versace dress that Spears wore to the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards, when she won three moon men for Video of the Year, Best Female Video, and Best Pop Video. The winner will also get the now-iconic ensemble from the 2001 MTV VMAs (minus the snake) and a few looks from Spears' 2001-2002 Dream Within a Dream Tour.