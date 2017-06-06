There are a lot of Laguna Beach and The Hills babies in progress, so here's a quick recap: Lauren Conrad is having a boy. Her ex-boyfriend Jason Wahler is having a girl. Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt are having a boy. Whitney Port is keeping it a surprise.
We can now add another baby boy to the mix. People reports that Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County alum Talan Torriero and his wife Danielle are expecting a son. The couple, who will celebrate their third wedding anniversary this month, shared the news by posting footage from their sex reveal party on social media. That blue confetti is going to be a nightmare to clean up.
“@danielletorriero and I are thrilled to announce that we are having a boy in Oct!” the former reality star said of the party, which was held in his wife's home state of Nebraska.
"A baby BOY is brewing and we are so excited," added former Miss Nebraska Teen USA Danielle, who now owns an online clothing boutique.
In addition to the current Hills/Laguna Beach baby boom — think there's some sort of office pool on who gives birth first? — two former MTV stars are already parents. Audrina Patridge and husband Corey Bohan welcomed daughter Kirra Max last summer, while Kristin Cavallari and newly retired NFL star Jay Cutler have two sons, 4-year-old Camden and 3-year-old Jaxon, and a daughter, 18-month-old Saylor James.
Is it too soon to start floating the idea of a baby version of The Hills? Or has Spencer Pratt already pitched that?
