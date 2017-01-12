Audrina Patridge Says She Was Shamed For Having A Baby Before Marriage

Former Hills star Audrina Patridge and her husband, BMX rider Corey Bohan, have a pretty great life together. They got married in November, with a beautiful ceremony in Hawaii. And they have an adorable baby girl, Kirra Max. Unfortunately, it looks like not everyone is happy about the family. In an interview with Momtastic, Patridge revealed that "haters" have criticized her and Bohan for having a child before getting hitched. "A lot of people gave me a hard time for having a baby before getting married, but who are they to judge?" Patridge told the outlet. "You always have those few haters who are going to be negative in every situation. At the end of the day, nobody is perfect. You have to do what's good for you." Patridge refused to let other people define her happiness, too. She said that "God has a plan for everyone," and she believes having her daughter at the time she did was "meant to be." We're glad Patridge is speaking out against the criticism. It's no one else's business when someone chooses to start a family — and other people's children should definitely be off-limits. And as for the haters, she's taking the high road. Patridge told Momtastic that if there's anything she learned from The Hills, it's to "accept people for who they are and don't judge." Preach.
