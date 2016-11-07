Audrina Patridge Just Got Married

In June, Audrina Patridge became a mama. This weekend she became a Mrs.
The Hills alum married longtime boyfriend Corey Bohan in Hawaii on Saturday, E! News reports. The couple of eight years welcomed daughter Kirra Max this summer.
Photos obtained by E! show the bride wearing a slinky, sleeveless lace down with ornate beaded detailing. She also tucked a large flower behind one ear, while her BMX-rider groom stuck to khakis, a white dress shirt, and suspenders.
About 100 guests reportedly shared in the couple's special day, but that didn't include any of Patridge's pals from The Hills.
"As far as friends go, we only invited the ones who’ve been there for us in the past year and who will continue to be there for us for the next 30," the reality star told Fit Pregnancy and Baby this summer. "So, no one from The Hills made the cut. If we were doing a really big wedding, I’d invite them, but we’re keeping it intimate."
Pity. You just know Spencer Pratt had an epic toast planned.
