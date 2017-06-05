26-year-old Palin gave birth to her third child, Atlee Bay, whom she shares with husband Dakota Meyer, 28. This is the second child for the couple, whose daughter Sailor Grace was born in December of 2015. (On Christmas Eve, specifically!) It is the third child for Palin: Her son, Tripp Easton Mitchell Johnston-Palin, whom she shares with ex fiancé Levi Johnston, is now 8-years-old. Though Palin celebrated her ever-expanding family with photos on Instagram, she has now shared some updates that show Atlee Bay at one month old. It's clear that the family is doting on the latest addition — especially dad Meyer:
Advertisement
"Her first real smile! at her papa of course!"
"My Atlee Bay," another post reads.
"Dying right now," Palin swoons in a third photo.
Instagram couldn't get enough of Meyer holding his new daughter in his lap:
"So tiny, so Sweet, such a lovable picture!," one commenter wrote on the third photo.
"She looks like a little doll!," another added. "So perfect! Such a cute pic! God Bless your family."
Another fan suggested making the photo with Meyer a routine update:
"This would be a cute picture to repeat every 6 months. Same pose!"
The former Dancing With The Stars contestant isn't shy about sharing her family updates on social media, which is very good news for those who want to join in on Palin's journey. The daughter of former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin posted photos of her pregnant belly on Instagram back in February, after announcing her pregnancy in a statement to Entertainment Tonight, in which they promised a "springtime baby."
"We are so excited to announce that our family is expanding!," read the statement. "God has blessed us so much; we are thankful for His grace and new beginnings. A springtime baby in the Meyer home and we can't wait!"
Now that Atlee Bay has arrived — and is as cute as ever — we can expect plenty more photos where these came from.
Advertisement