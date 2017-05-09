Bristol Palin Gave Birth To Another Baby With An Unconventional Name

The eldest daughter of former Alaska governor and vice presidential hopeful Sarah Palin has given birth to her third child, the proud parents announced on Instagram. The 26-year-old and Meyer, 28, are parents to daughter Sailor Grace, who was born on Christmas Eve, 2015, while 8-year-son Tripp Easton Mitchell Johnston-Palin is the son of her former fiancé, Levi Johnston .
And because a kid named Anne or Karen or Jennifer would simply stick out like a sore thumb in a family of Bristols, Dakotas, Tripps, and Sailors, the newborn has been given an unconventional moniker that's unlikely to pop up on any "most popular baby name" lists. It's Hillary. Just kidding. Meet Atlee Bay Meyer.
"Welcome to the world Atlee Bay," the former Dancing with the Stars contestant wrote alongside a photo of her and Meyer, whom she wed last June, posing with their newborn daughter in the hospital.
Grandma Palin also had something to say. The former Fox News pundit and recent visitor to the White House visitor shared her daughter's family photo on Facebook (in between posts defending Steve Bannon and attacking President Obama, of course).
"What a happy story!" she told the Daily Mail. "What a happy day! Babies are the best ingredient in our world, and we’re blessed to help welcome Atlee Bay to it. The whole family couldn’t be more thrilled!"
Palin announced her pregnancy last December, about six months after marrying Meyer, who is a military veteran. The couple were originally engaged in March 2015, but called off their wedding that May, just one month before Palin revealed that she was carrying Meyer's child. They eventually reconciled after Sailor Grace was born that December, and were wed last summer.
