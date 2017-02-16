Bristol Palin Shared A Sweet Pregnancy Update

Baby number three is on the way! Bristol Palin shared a sweet picture of her baby bump, giving her followers a peek at how she's coming along. The straightforward mirror selfie forgoes the pomp and circumstance of other celebrity pregnancy photos, but it gets the point across loud and clear. "Last trimester!" she captioned a photo posted earlier today.
Palin announced the pregnancy last December in an Instagram post that featured plenty of plaid and a sweet kiss. It is her second child with husband Dakota Meyer. The timing seems on-point, too. In her December post, she said that she expected the baby to come in the spring.
"We are so excited to announce that our family is expanding! God has blessed us so much; we are thankful for His grace and new beginnings," she said in an announcement to Entertainment Tonight. "A springtime baby in the Meyer home and we can't wait!"
Palin's first child with Meyer, Sailor Grace, was born in December 2015. Tripp, her child with ex-fiancé Levi Johnston, was born in 2008.
