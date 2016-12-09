Bristol Palin is expecting her second child with husband Dakota Meyer. She announced her pregnancy in a statement to Entertainment Tonight, adding that she and Meyer are "so excited" for their new arrival.
Palin and Meyer told ET: "We are so excited to announce that our family is expanding! God has blessed us so much; we are thankful for His grace and new beginnings. A springtime baby in the Meyer home and we can't wait!"
The couple welcomed their first child, Sailor Grace, last December, and this will be Palin's third child. She had her son, Tripp, with ex-fiancé Levi Johnston in 2008.
Palin and Meyer were married in June of this year, telling ET at the time, "Life is full of ups and downs but in the end, you'll end up where you're supposed to be. We are so happy to share with loved ones the wonderful news that we got married! Hard work and God's grace are the foundation of our new life together, and with the love and support of our family we know we can get through anything."
The couple had announced their engagement in March 2015, but called it off shortly thereafter. Palin then announced her pregnancy in June, revealing that Meyer was the father, even though they'd split. When their baby was born in December, they were still separated, and had a legal battle over custody of their daughter in the months after her birth, but by June 2016, they had reunited and were engaged.
