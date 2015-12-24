Just in time for Christmas, Bristol Palin welcomes her second child. The happy mother posted a sweet photo on Instagram of herself holding the newborn in the hospital.
"My sweet Sailor Grace was born yesterday, our family couldn't be more complete," Palin wrote in a post on Christmas Eve, completing the caption with a two-heart emoji.
Palin separated from the child's father, a decorated Marine, earlier this year after the couple called off their engagement. She announced she was pregnant in June. Her older child, Tripp, is 6 years old.
Palin also shared a photo of Tripp with his new little sibling. In it, the curious young man is getting a close-up look at the new member of his family. To caption, Palin wrote, "My heart just doubled." Congrats to the happy family!
OPENER IMAGE: Matt Baron/BEI/REX Shutterstock.
