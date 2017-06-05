Musicians from around the world gathered in Manchester last night to offer support for Ariana Grande and her One Love Manchester concert. But even with appearances from stars like Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber and more, fans couldn't help but wonder – where was Usher?
The concert ended up raising over $3 million for the families and victims of the Manchester Arena bombing, which took place on May 22nd during an Ariana Grande concert. When the 23-year-old singer announced her benefit concert, fans were elated to see that some of their favorite artists were going to attend. The original line-up included Coldplay, Niall Horan and Usher. But when Sunday came around, a new line-up didn't include the R&B singer's name, and he was no where to be found.
I know Liam Gallagher is a Manchester legend and all but WHERE IS USHER— Francesca (@Cheskarr) June 4, 2017
has everybody forgotten that usher is suppose to be performing? pic.twitter.com/3JRzgSg6pD— jordan (@motherphunker) June 4, 2017
Before the concert, Usher posted a video on Instagram, offering condolences from his entire family. He finishes with "Stay strong and united because only through that love can we help each other heal." Later, Usher tweeted his support for the concert by sharing the One Love Manchester live stream, but offered no immediate reason for his absence. He may not have been able to make it, but it seems the star tried his best to promote the cause.
Finally, after hours of fan speculation, Usher posted a photo of Grande on stage to his Instagram. He explained that his son was starting his first day of summer camp at Camp Kudzu, which specializes in children with diabetes. Usher wrote: "This was an important day for him and for myself as a proud father." How can anyone be mad at that explanation?
So happy to see that last night's concert in Manchester proved that love always prevails. I would have loved to be there but It was my son's first day at Camp Kudzu, one of the few summer camps for kids living with diabetes. This was an important day for him and for myself as a proud father. Stay strong UK.
Although he was greatly missed, the One Love benefit still had incredible moments, like when Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus performed a duet of "Don't Dream It's Over" by Crowded House.
