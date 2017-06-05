One Love Manchester: 10 Performances Worth Reliving

You have to hand it to Ariana Grande: Her One Love Manchester concert last night was a triumph, proving that guts and determination will always overcome fear.
The pop star called on the likes of her boyfriend Mac Miller, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Pharrell, Coldplay, Take That, the Black Eyed Peas, Niall Horan, Robbie Williams, Stevie Wonder, Marcus Mumford, Victoria Monét, Little Mix, Liam Gallagher, and Imogen Heap to perform at the all-star event, though a local school choir may have stolen the show. More importantly, the audience included some attendees of Grande's May 22 Manchester concert, in which 22 people were killed by a bomb.
The show, which carried on despite the deadly terrorist attack in London on Saturday night, included a moment of silence led by Mumford and statements of support from many of the performers, including Grande.
"I love you so, so much," Grande told her fans, Billboard reports. "Thank you so much for coming together and being so loving and strong and unified. I love you guys so much, and I think the kind of unity you're displaying is the medicine the world needs right now."
It was a hugely emotional night, and it's difficult to overlook any performance. You can watch the entire One Love Manchester concert here; below are some select highlights.
