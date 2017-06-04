Story from Pop Culture

Celebrities React To The London Attack

Britni de la Cretaz
DANIEL SORABJI/AFP/Getty Images.
Just two weeks after the devastating terrorist attack at Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester, England, Britain has been targeted again. Last night in London, a vehicle ran down pedestrians on London Bridge, and still others were stabbed at Borough Market. In total, seven people have been announced dead and 48 others injured.
As news of the attacks broke, celebrities from around the world took to Twitter to offer prayers, thoughts, love, and support to those affected by the tragedy in London. The incidents come just one day before Ariana Grande's scheduled One Love Manchester benefit concert, which her manager has announced will go on despite the more recent tragedy. Grande wasted no time in weighing in with a tweet of support, and her manager's statement indicated that today's benefit concert will be dedicated to the London victims, as well as the ones from Grande's Manchester concert.
Niall Horan is one of the artists performing alongside Grande at the One Love Manchester benefit. He shared a message for London.
Demi Lovato, Joe and Nick Jonas, Rihanna, Simon Cowell, and Gordon Ramsey were among the many celebs who weighed in with messages of love and support for the city.

Khloé Kardashian and Bette Midler were more pointed in their commentary. Khloé said how dark and scary the world is right now. Midler pulling no punches with her comments that "men and religion are worthless," and her observation that the perpetrators of the attack were "madmen" (which is trope that many people fall back on in the aftermath of terrorist incidents, when evidence overwhelmingly points to the fact that mentally ill people are more likely to be victims of violence than perpetrators of it).
After watching the heartbreaking events in Britain right now, the overwhelming love and support pouring out from all over the world is comforting.
