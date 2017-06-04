thoughts are with the people of London today after yet another horrific attack .— Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) June 4, 2017
So sad to hear the news about the attacks in London ? Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone.— Fifth Harmony (@FifthHarmony) June 4, 2017
Thoughts are with innocent victims caught up in London Bridge incident. Please try to stay safe people.— Simon Cowell (@SimonCowell) June 4, 2017
❤️??❤️ My heart is with you London. Please can everyone stay safe. This is beyond tragic but we… https://t.co/Mi8hPeE9tj— Cara Delevingne (@Caradelevingne) June 4, 2017
I love you London. This news devastates me and I don't feel a tweet to be enough but know my heart and prayers are with u. #londonbridge ??— Gina Rodriguez (@HereIsGina) June 4, 2017
Incredible work by emergency services. Another senseless attack that still won't divide us. Love you so much London— Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) June 3, 2017
I'm sorry to everyone in London ❤️ the world is so scary #PrayForLondon— bella thorne (@bellathorne) June 4, 2017
Our world is so dark and scary at the moment. Please say your prayers!! Try to be kind and loving! Love will always win! #PrayForLondon— Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 4, 2017
More sorrow and grief at the hands of madmen in London. Men and religion are worthless.— Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) June 3, 2017