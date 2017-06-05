Ryan Reynolds doesn't really mince words on Twitter. That's why we love him so much; Reynolds' feed is a flow of candid observations, some of them bordering on obscene. He tweets about excrement. Other times, he's joking about his member or offering advice to Tom Holland on waxing. Sometimes, such honesty wanders into heartbreakingly real territory, as it did Sunday, when the Deadpool actor tweet an observation about Disney movies.
My daughter gets so pumped watching Disney films. She loves that they all have singing, dancing and a part when the parents die.— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) June 4, 2017
This isn't exactly a new observation — the dead moms trope is common in Disney films, and has been written about extensively. You can find the trope in Frozen (shipwreck), Bambi (hunters), and Cinderella (mysterious causes, I guess?). It's a little weird, considering that Disney films are marketed toward kids. Ostensibly, kids don't want their parents to die. (Ostensibly.)
This is just one of many parenting truths that Reynolds has shared on Twitter. This isn't even the first time he's tweeted about Disney and his daughter. "Went to Disneyland because my daughter's obsessed with Mickey Mouse," he wrote in January. "She was so excited when I got home and told her."
There's photo evidence that this is a joke — Reynolds and Lively did, in fact bring their daughter to Disneyland in December. This was shortly after the couple debuted their Disney-loving children for the public at the ceremony celebrating Reynolds' star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Reynolds is 40 with two kids, and he regularly tweets about Disney. One might say that he's officially entered the era of the Dad Joke, and we don't mind one bit.
