Ryan Reynolds Trolls His Daughter On Twitter, As One Does

If sarcasm is a language, then Ryan Reynolds speaks it fluently. Over the years, he's become Twitter famous for his signature sarcastic tweets under his pseudonym "Vancity Reynolds," which range from the hilarious to the bizarre. The Deadpool actor once again flexed his dad joke muscles on Twitter this weekend, and as usual, it didn't disappoint. Reynolds, who has two daughters, James, 3, and Ines, 3 months, with his wife, Blake Lively, told Twitter about his great trip to Disneyland. He went because his daughter (assuming it's James) is obsessed with Mickey Mouse — what little kid isn't? And then he pulled his classic Reynolds twist by adding that "she was so excited when I got home and told her." Ooo sick burn... to your own daughter? I only hope that when James is old enough to tweet (will Twitter even be cool then?) she'll get back at her dad with some zingers of her own.
Went to Disneyland because my daughter's obsessed with Mickey Mouse. She was so excited when I got home and told her.— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 30, 2017
He totally deserves it.
The mobile above my daughter's crib is just a whole bunch of NuvaRings. So she remembers how lucky she is.— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 20, 2016
This morning, my daughter said, "quiche" which means she's smart, hungry and an asshole.— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 21, 2016
