If You’re Lovin’ It, You Can Get This Limited Edition Big Mac Fashion Line

In a world where we have fast food and fast fashion, it was only a matter of time before fast food fashion became a reality. Today is that day. McDonald's just announced the release of a limited edition collection of t-shirts, bags, hats, and cell phone cases inspired by one of it's most popular burgers – the Big Mac. As far as merch is concerned, McDonald's seems to have gotten it right. You can't go wrong with a white t-shirt or a dad hat.
Back in 2014, Moschino released a high fashion, McDonald's-inspired line. The couture designer made fast food look better than ever. And who could forget the french fry phone case? It became nearly iconic. This fast food fashion line is quite a bit more affordable, with a small collection of 5 modern and minimalist items for sale at 3,900 yen (about $35) each. You may need Google Translate at the ready as the website is in Japanese, but it is worth the extra work for McDonald's enthusiasts.
The appetizing accessories and apparel are a collaboration with popular, Japanese e-commerce site Rakuten which ships internationally, but no matter where you are, you can get your hands this mouthwatering merch — they do ship to the U.S. You will need to act fast though. There are only 300 of each item for sale. That's putting the limited in limited edition.
Is this a preview of the future? Will other fast food companies make their way into fast fashion? Maybe Taco Bell will come out with a taco clutch? Only time will tell.
Click through to see a preview of the entire collection.
