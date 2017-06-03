If You’re Lovin’ It, You Can Get This Limited Edition Big Mac Fashion Line

In a world where we have fast food and fast fashion, it was only a matter of time before fast food fashion became a reality. Today is that day. McDonald's just announced the release of a limited edition collection of t-shirts, bags, hats, and cell phone cases inspired by one of it's most popular burgers – the Big Mac. As far as merch is concerned, McDonald's seems to have gotten it right. You can't go wrong with a white t-shirt or a dad hat.