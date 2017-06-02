Did Rachel Lindsay Date Kevin Durant In College?

If this report is true, Nick Viall is far from the most famous person Rachel Lindsay has dated.
Us Weekly reported on Thursday that Lindsay dated Kevin Durant while the pair were in college at the University of Texas at Austin. Lindsay earned a Bachelor's degree in sports management before attending law school at Marquette University.
"They broke up when she went to law school," the unnamed source told Us Weekly of Lindsay and Durant. "It was a pretty serious relationship."
According to the source, the two "split amicably," Us Weekly noted. The story was also picked up by The Washington Post on Friday.
Advertisement
Of course, it's worth noting that these are just rumors. We don't know who the "insider" source was, and neither Lindsay nor Durant has confirmed that they actually dated. If they really want to dispel the rumors, though maybe these two should take a cue from Rob Kardashian and Mehgan James. If the Bachelorette pulled an "I don't know her" on the NBA star, it might just break the internet.
Either way, it sounds like Lindsay has definitely moved on. The lawyer announced last month that she's happily engaged. "I am very much so in love and very much so engaged," she told People. We're just waiting to see which of her suitors got the final rose. Here's hoping it's not "Whaboom" — and it's safe to say it's definitely not DeMario.
A rep for ABC declined to comment on this story, and a rep for Durant didn't immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment. We will update this story if we obtain a response.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement