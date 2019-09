Versace. Stella McCartney. Balmain. Supermodel Joan Smalls is far from a rookie when it comes to modeling in high-end fashion campaigns. But, a more recent shoot of the model's, opened our eyes to a more under-the-radar brand worth knowing. Looking tall, tan, and as goddess-like as ever, Smalls recently starred in Smart & Sexy's swim campaign — nothing surprising there. The unexpected part, though, is that the pieces she's wearing in the ad cost no more than $24 a pop — that, and the fact that we've never even heard of the company, despite it being 10 years old.