Versace. Stella McCartney. Balmain. Supermodel Joan Smalls is far from a rookie when it comes to modeling in high-end fashion campaigns. But, a more recent shoot of the model's, opened our eyes to a more under-the-radar brand worth knowing. Looking tall, tan, and as goddess-like as ever, Smalls recently starred in Smart & Sexy's swim campaign — nothing surprising there. The unexpected part, though, is that the pieces she's wearing in the ad cost no more than $24 a pop — that, and the fact that we've never even heard of the company, despite it being 10 years old.
Smart & Sexy first started a decade ago as a lingerie label; five years in, it expanded into swim. It wasn't until recently, though, that it hired industry-mainstay Kelly Cutrone, founder of People's Revolution, got on the map, and solidified Smalls as its star.
"Joan Smalls is a smart and sexy woman; she has her own business, has a great sense of family, relationships, and charity," Ariela Balk, CEO and President of Smart & Sexy tells Refinery29. "She works out and lives a healthy lifestyle. Joan is not just a beautiful model, she is a perfect brand role model,"
Now about the items: They feature simple cuts and timeless colors, and sizes range from 32A to 38DDD in tops, and small to XXL in bottoms. Plus, they're pretty damn affordable.
Frankly, we hope to see more supermodels show up for smaller, more accessible labels, and who better than Joan Smalls to lead the charge? Click on to see the campaign and shop the suits for yourself — and we'll be keeping our eye out for what this under-the-radar swim line plans next.